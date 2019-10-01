Supreme Court clears way for Devendra Fadnavis' prosecution in false election affidavit case

In a major setback to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a Bombay High Court order that prevented the trial court from examining a poll-related complaint against him.

The apex court has set aside concurrent clean chit by trial court and Bombay High Court to Fadnavis on filing false election affidavit allegedly not disclosing two criminal cases pending against him.

The apex court has allowed the trial court to examine if he concealed criminal cases in the nomination papers filed.

A complaint was filed by Satish Ukey against Fadanvis in the magistrate's court seeking his prosecution for not disclosing all the details of pending criminal cases.

The case was quashed by the High Court. Then, the petitioner filed the appeal in the apex court.