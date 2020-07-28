  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
India

Supply of medical equipment to India reciprocation of earlier help: Israel

Updated : July 28, 2020 01:47 PM IST

India had on April 7 sent to Israel medical equipment and five tonnes of medicines, including hydroxychloroquine, which was earlier dubbed as a game changer in the fight against coronavirus.
The Israeli team will join hands with researchers in India to develop a rapid testing solution for COVID-19.
Supply of medical equipment to India reciprocation of earlier help: Israel

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: Scientists suggest new technique to speed up COVID-19 testing; India's tally nears 1.5 million

Coronavirus News LIVE: Scientists suggest new technique to speed up COVID-19 testing; India's tally nears 1.5 million

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty ends at day's high, near 1.5% each; UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors add gains

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty ends at day's high, near 1.5% each; UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors add gains

Bharti Infratel Earnings Review: Brokerages bearish on stock after disappointing Q1

Bharti Infratel Earnings Review: Brokerages bearish on stock after disappointing Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement