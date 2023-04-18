Sunstroke deaths: Ajit Pawar demands 'culpable homicide' case against Maharashtra govt

A case of culpable homicide must be registered against the Maharashtra government for the 13 deaths due to sunstroke at the state award event held in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, demanded NCP MLA Ajit Pawar.
Pawar, who refuted rumours of joining the BJP, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying the tragedy was not natural but it was a "man-made disaster" and the government is responsible.
At least 13 people died and several others were hospitalised due to sunstroke and other health complications as proper refreshment facilities were not made available. Thousands of people, mostly followers of Maharashtra Bhushan awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, had gathered in International Corporate Park in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
"Lakhs of citizens attended the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award distribution ceremony at Kharghar. At this time, many people suffered from heatstroke, in which 13 innocent followers lost their lives. This unfortunate incident is not a natural disaster but it is a man-made disaster. The government is fully responsible for this unfortunate incident," Pawar tweeted and posted a copy of his letter addressed to the chief minister.
Pawar asked for a case of culpable homicide to be registered against the government and an inquiry to be conducted by a retired judge. He also demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of the deceased instead of Rs 5 lakh.
Also read:
Ajit Pawar removes NCP logo from social media accounts amid rumours of him joining BJP in Maharashtra
"I also demand that those affected by the sunstroke be given free medical treatment and provided an aid of Rs 5 lakh," Pawar added.
Under fire from the Opposition over the timing of the award event which concluded at noon, Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had on Monday said the timing was suggested by Dharmadhikari.
“Appasaheb Dharmadhikari had given us the timing and the event was planned accordingly. Politics should not be brought into everything," he said.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
