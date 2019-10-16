Sunni Waqf Board seeks to withdraw from Ayodhya title dispute, says report

The mediation panel on the Ayodhya case has informed the Supreme Court that the Sunni Waqf Board — one of the petitioners — has reportedly sought to withdraw from the title suit, reported News18.

The move comes amid reports of a possible rift between members of the board following FIRs against its chairman ZA Faruqui, the report said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Faruqui into alleged illegal sale and purchase of land for the board, it added.

Wednesday is the last day for hearings in the Ayodhya land dispute case. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit for 39 days and had earlier set the deadline to finish arguments on October 18.

This was later brought forward to October 17, but the CJI on Tuesday indicated that it would like to conclude all arguments by Wednesday instead of Thursday.