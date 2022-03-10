Sunam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sunam Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sunam is an assembly constituency in the Sangrur district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Sunam legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Sunam was won by Aman Arora of the AAP. He defeated SAD's Gobind Singh Longowal.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Parminder Singh Dhindsa.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Aman Arora garnered 72,815 votes, securing 46.85 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 30,307 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.5 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sunam constituency stands at 1,96,136 with 92,561 male voters and 1,03,572 female voters.

The Sunam constituency has a literacy level of 75.6 percent.