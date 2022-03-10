Sultanpur Lodhi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sultanpur Lodhi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sultanpur Lodhi is an assembly constituency in the Kapurthala district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Sultanpur Lodhi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Sultanpur Lodhi was won by Navtej Singh Cheema of the INC. He defeated SAD's Upinderjit Kaur.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Upinderjit Kaur.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Navtej Singh Cheema garnered 41,843 votes, securing 38.57 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8,162 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.52 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sultanpur Lodhi constituency stands at 1,48,094 with 69,628 male voters and 78,464 female voters.

The Sultanpur Lodhi constituency has a literacy level of 63.92 percent.