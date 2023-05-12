Sullia Election Results | Bhagirathi Murulya of BJP wins

In the previous (2018) Assembly elections, BJP’s Angara S won the seat, defeating Dr B Raghu of Congress by a margin of 26,068 votes.

BJP member Bhagirathi Murulya secured a victory in the election with a total of 89,410 votes, equivalent to 56.83 percent of the total votes cast. He emerged as the winner, defeating his closest rival, G. Krishnappa Ramakunja

from the Indian National Congress.

The Sullia constituency in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka is an important seat in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections. Sullia is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Caste, with a total of 195,439 voters, comprising 97,631 male voters and 97,808 female voters.

In the previous 2018 Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Angara S won the seat, defeating Dr B. Raghu of Congress by a margin of 26,068 votes. Angara S received a total of 95,205 votes, nearly 57 percent of the total votes polled, while Dr Raghu received 69,137 votes, which accounted for 41 percent of the total votes cast. This was a significant victory for the BJP, which had traditionally been a Congress stronghold.

In the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) have fielded strong candidates in Sullia. The BJP has nominated Bhagirathi Murulya, who has been actively involved in party politics for several years. The Congress has fielded Krishnappa G, a former MLA who is known for his grassroots work in the region. The JD(S) has nominated Venkatesh, a relatively unknown candidate who is hoping to make a mark in Sullia.

Sitting MLA Angara S has won six times from the seat since 1994. The BJP is eyeing seventh consecutive win from this seat this time. In 2018, when BJP had lost all the constituencies in Dakshina Kannada district, Angara S was able to retain his seat.

This time, election in Sullia is likely to be closely contested, with all three candidates having a strong base of support. The BJP is hoping to retain the seat by consolidating its support among the Scheduled Caste community, while the Congress is trying to win back the seat by appealing to voters who are dissatisfied with the BJP's performance. The JD(S) is hoping to make a dent in the BJP's vote share by highlighting the failures of the ruling party at the state and national levels.

The political dynamics in Sullia are complex, and the outcome of the election is difficult to predict. However, it is clear that Sullia is an important battleground for all three major political parties in Karnataka, and the outcome of the election in Sullia will have a significant impact on the state's political landscape. The constituency's reserved status for the Scheduled Caste group adds a layer of complexity to the political situation in Sullia.

The voters will exercise their franchise on May 10 to elect representatives from 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka and the results will be announced on May 13.