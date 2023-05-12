Sullia Election Results | BJP’s Angara S aims for seventh consecutive win

In the previous (2018) Assembly elections, BJP’s Angara S won the seat, defeating Dr B Raghu of Congress by a margin of 26,068 votes.

The Sullia constituency in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka is an important seat in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections. Sullia is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Caste, with a total of 195,439 voters, comprising 97,631 male voters and 97,808 female voters.

In the previous 2018 Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Angara S won the seat, defeating Dr B. Raghu of Congress by a margin of 26,068 votes. Angara S received a total of 95,205 votes, nearly 57 percent of the total votes polled, while Dr Raghu received 69,137 votes, which accounted for 41 percent of the total votes cast. This was a significant victory for the BJP, which had traditionally been a Congress stronghold.