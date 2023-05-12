Sullia Election Results | BJP’s Angara S aims for seventh consecutive win

In the previous (2018) Assembly elections, BJP’s Angara S won the seat, defeating Dr B Raghu of Congress by a margin of 26,068 votes.
The Sullia constituency in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka is an important seat in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections. Sullia is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Caste, with a total of 195,439 voters, comprising 97,631 male voters and 97,808 female voters.
In the previous 2018 Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Angara S won the seat, defeating Dr B. Raghu of Congress by a margin of 26,068 votes. Angara S received a total of 95,205 votes, nearly 57 percent of the total votes polled, while Dr Raghu received 69,137 votes, which accounted for 41 percent of the total votes cast. This was a significant victory for the BJP, which had traditionally been a Congress stronghold.
In the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) have fielded strong candidates in Sullia. The BJP has nominated Bhagirathi Murulya, who has been actively involved in party politics for several years. The Congress has fielded Krishnappa G, a former MLA who is known for his grassroots work in the region. The JD(S) has nominated Venkatesh, a relatively unknown candidate who is hoping to make a mark in Sullia.