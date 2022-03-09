Sujanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sujanpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sujanpur is an assembly constituency in the Pathankot district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Sujanpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Sujanpur was won by Dinesh Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Amit Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Dinesh Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dinesh Singh garnered 48910 votes, securing 39.01 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18701 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.92 percent.The total number of voters in the Sujanpur constituency stands at 167230 with 78429 male voters and 88798 female voters.

The Sujanpur constituency has a literacy level of 86.31 percent, higher than state average of 75.84 percent.