Sugnu Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sugnu Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sugnu is an assembly constituency in the Thoubal district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Sugnu legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Sugnu was won by Kangujam Ranjit Singh of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Yumnam Jiban Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Kangujam Ranjit Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kangujam Ranjit Singh garnered 13331 votes, securing 56.19 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3133 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.21 percent.The total number of voters in the Sugnu constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Sugnu constituency has a literacy level of 74.47 percent.