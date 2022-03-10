Suar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Suar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Suar is an assembly constituency in the Rampur district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Suar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Suar was won by Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan of the SP. He defeated BJP's Laxmi Saini. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Nawab Kazim Ali Khan Urf Naved Mian.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan garnered 106443 votes, securing 51.68 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 53096 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.78 percent.

The total number of voters in the Suar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Suar constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.