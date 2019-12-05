Stung by Chidambaram's criticism of economy, BJP accuses Congress leader of violating bail condition

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a very clear record as a minister, saying the case against him is essentially about corruption he was allegedly involved in as the finance minister. Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the claim of Chidambaram, who was released on bail on Wednesday after spending 106 days in jail, amounted to "self-certification".

The Supreme Court had asked the Congress leader not to speak about the case against him while ordering his release on bail. What he said is in violation of this condition, the BJP leader said.

Earlier, Chidambaram slammed the Narendra Modi government's economic performance while addressing a press briefing in New Delhi.

Chidambaram attacked the Central government for the economic slowdown in the country saying they are unable to diagnose the issue and the government has no solutions that would address the structural problems.

During the briefing, Chidambaram also said his "record as minister and conscience are absolutely clear".

After spending 106 days in Tihar jail, Chidambaram walked out on Wednesday evening. He was arrested on August 21 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a probe into granting of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to the INX Media, now known as 9X News, when he was the Finance Minister.

Chidambaram was sent to judicial custody on September 5. On October 16, while in judicial custody at Tihar Jail, he was arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Since October 17, Chidambaram was remanded to the ED custody till October 30.