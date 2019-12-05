Politics
Stung by Chidambaram's criticism of economy, BJP accuses Congress leader of violating bail condition
Updated : December 05, 2019 02:55 PM IST
Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the claim of Chidambaram, who was released on bail on Wednesday after spending 106 days in jail, amounted to "self-certification".
The Supreme Court had asked the Congress leader not to speak about the case against him while ordering his release on bail.
Chidambaram slammed the Narendra Modi government's economic performance while addressing a press briefing in New Delhi.
