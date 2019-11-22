#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Students who protested Muslim professor teaching Sanskrit know little about BHU or Varanasi

Updated : November 22, 2019 01:53 PM IST

The protesting students know little about Varanasi or for that BHU.
The institution has a department of Persian, Arabic and Urdu, established by BHU founder Madan Mohan Malviya in 1916.
The protesting students are also wrong about university rules. The BHU administration said the selection committee unanimously recommended Khan’s appointment and no rules were flouted.
