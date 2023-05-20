Born on November 22, 1978, in Bengaluru, Priyank is not only a seasoned politician but also a professional in the field of design, specialising in graphics and animation. His journey in politics began in 1998 as an activist of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

In a grand ceremony held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today, Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister and eight MLAs as Cabinet Ministers were also sworn in by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Congress President Malliakarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge has secured a ministerial berth in the newly inducted Karnataka Cabinet.

In the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections, Priyank Kharge won for a third consecutive term from the Chittapur seat in Kalaburagi district. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Manikanta Rathod by 13,640 votes.