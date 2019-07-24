Stepping into power, Britain's Boris Johnson seeks more diverse cabinet
Updated : July 24, 2019 11:13 AM IST
The former London mayor won the contest to succeed Theresa May on Tuesday by securing the leadership of the Conservative Party in a campaign that put the United Kingdom on course for a showdown with the European Union.
May will leave Downing Street later on Wednesday to hand in her resignation to Queen Elizabeth, who will formally appoint Johnson.
A record number of ethnic minority politicians are expected to serve as ministers including Priti Patel, the former aid minister who resigned in 2017 over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials, and employment minister Alok Sharma.
