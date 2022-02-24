Stay calm and safe: Fresh advisory by Indian Embassy In Ukraine amid Russian invasion

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory as Russian troops marched into Ukraine and shelling and explosions were reported in several parts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, and other Southern and Eastern cities.

The Indian Embassy has asked Indians to remain calm and safe. Those who are travelling to Kyiv have been advised to move back to their cities temporarily and travel towards cities on Ukraine’s western borders.

“The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit,” the Embassy said in its advisory posted on Twitter.

“All those who are traveling to Kyiv, including those traveling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries,” the advisory added.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that commercial flights can longer land or take off from Ukraine as the military action over the country continues to escalate. Alternative ways of evacuating Indian citizens are being considered while Indian government’s priority remains to keep its citizens safe.

While India had been operating special evacuation flights for those stranded in Ukraine, it is unknown how many of the roughly 20,000 Indians remain in Ukraine currently. Most of these Indians are students studying in colleges.

Embassies of other nations have issued similar advisories for their nationals to remain safe and remain sheltered.

“There are reports of Russian attacks on targets in a number of major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Mariupol," the US embassy said on Twitter.

"US citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place and take the following actions:

If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover.

If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.

If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands."

Air engagements are being reported in the airspace above Ukraine, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces claiming that it has already downed five Russian aircraft and a helicopter, which the Russian side denies. Russia has also claimed that it has neutralised Ukrainian air defences. Explosions and air raid sirens have been heard all across cities in Ukraine since the time that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion live on television. Thousands of individuals in the cities have made their way to underground bomb shelters and metro stations to remain safe.

