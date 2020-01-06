States cannot reduce prescribed traffic fines under Motor Vehicles Act, law ministry says
Updated : January 06, 2020 04:18 PM IST
If a state government fails to implement the amended act, then the central government may issue necessary directions to the state.
The heavy penalities in the act are expected to ensure greater compliance and enhance deterrence for violation of traffic rules.
