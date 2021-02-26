Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Polling begins on March 27, results on May 2

The term of Assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam will end in May and June. Puducherry is under the President's Rule after the Congress-led government lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly following a spate of resignation by party MLAs, pushing the government into the minority.

Puducherry polls - Single phase Election date - April 6

West Bengal polls - 8 phases
1st phase - 30 Assembly seats Election date - March 27
2nd phase - 30 Assembly seats Election date - April 1
3rd phase - 31 Assembly seats Election date - April 6
4th phase - 44 Assembly seats Election date - April 10
5th phase - 45 Assembly seats Election date - April 17
6th phase - 43 Assembly seats Election date - April 22
7th phase - 36 Assembly seats Election date - April 26
8th phase - 35 Assembly seats Election date - April 29

Election on Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat will take place simultaneously with Assembly polls on April 6: EC

Tamil Nadu polls - Single phase Election date - April 6

Mallapuram Lok Sabha seat to go to polls along with Kerala Assembly polls on April 6: EC

Kerala polls - Single phase Election date - April 6

Assam polls - 3 phases
1st phase -- 47 Assembly seats Election dates -- March 27
2nd phase - 39 constituencies Election date - April 1
3rd phase - 40 Assembly seats Election date -- April 6

CEC Sunil Arora retires on April 13, 2021. It is his last press conference.

The expenditure in the election for Puducherry is Rs 20 lakh per seat and Rs 30.8 lakh in 4 states: EC

The model code of conduct to come into force following the announcement of poll dates: CEC

Polling will not be held on days of festivals, examination dates: CEC

All polling officials will be administered COVID-19 vaccines: CEC

Postal Ballot has been extended to voters above 80 years, people with disabilities and people involved in essential services: CEC

Two people will accompany the candidate during the filing of nomination papers: EC

Door to door campaigning allowed with a maximum of five people including the candidate: CEC

Polling time has been uniformly increased by one hour in view of the COVID-19 pandemic: CEC

There will 1.1 lakh polling centres in West Bengal: CEC

18.6 crore voters will exercise their franchise in Assembly polls in 4 states and a UT: CEC

A total of 824 Assembly seats will go to polls in the upcoming elections in 4 states and a UT: CEC

The voter turnout in Bihar Assembly polls 2020 was higher than 2015 Assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls: CEC

The election in Bihar amid COVID-19 in November 2020 was a litmus test for the EC: CEC Sunil Arora

This is the first election amid the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has reached Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital along with his team.

Elections would be held for 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. It will be a direct contest between DMK and AIADMK. Both Congress and BJP would be ally partners.

West Bengal is likely to witness multi-phase polls. In 2016, the state witnessed six-phase polls.

There are 140 Assembly seats in Kerala. And the state is witnessing a contest between UDF, LDF, and the BJP is also in the fray.

There are 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal. And the state is witnessing a triangular contest between Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Left-Congress combine.

Puducherry is under the President's Rule after the Congress-led government lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly.

The term of Assemblies of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will expire in May and June.

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry at 4:30 pm today