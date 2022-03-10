St. Cruz Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check St. Cruz Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

St. Cruz is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The St. Cruz legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, St. Cruz was won by Antonio Caetano Fernandes of the INC. He defeated BJP's Hemant Dinanath Golatkar. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Atanasio J Monserrate.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Antonio Caetano Fernandes garnered 6202 votes, securing 27.92 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 642 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.89 percent.

The total number of voters in the St. Cruz constituency stands at 28923 with 13904 male voters and 15019 female voters.

The St. Cruz constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.