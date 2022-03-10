St. Andre Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check St. Andre Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

St. Andre is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The St. Andre legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, St. Andre was won by Francisco Silveira of the INC. He defeated BJP's Ramrao Surya Naik Wagh. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Vishnu Surya Naik Wagh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Francisco Silveira garnered 8087 votes, securing 48.85 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5070 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 30.63 percent.

The total number of voters in the St. Andre constituency stands at 21168 with 9706 male voters and 11462 female voters.

The St. Andre constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.