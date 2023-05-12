Sringeri Election Results LIVE: Congress' TD Rajegowda squeaks through with 201-vote victory

Sringeri Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress incumbent TD Rajegowda, following a see-saw contest, defeated BJP candidate DN Jeevaraja by a wafer-thin margin of 201 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Congress incumbent TD Rajegowda, following a see-saw contest, defeated BJP candidate DN Jeevaraja by a wafer-thin margin of 201 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. Sringeri — alternatively spelt Shringeri — is a Vokkaliga community-dominated constituency in the Chikmagalur district in the Central Karnataka region. It comes under the Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency and is the smallest assembly seat in the state, with a total registered voter base of 1,62,160.

The constituency has 80,428 male voters, 81,727 female voters, while five voters identify as other. The constituency has an electorate sex ratio of 100.1 and a literacy rate of 79.25 percent.

Historically, the constituency has been an INC bastion, with the party holding he seat from 1957 to 1978, 1989 to 1994, 1999 to 2004 and 2018 onwards.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

This year, three parties are vying for power in Karnataka. At the moment, the BJP appears to be losing its hold on the state, while the Congress is determined to recapture power.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.