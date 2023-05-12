Sringeri Election Results LIVE: BJP's G Karunakara Reddy eyes third term Congress MLA TD Rajegowda looks to retain seat

Sringeri Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: T D Rajegowda of the Indian National Congress is the incumbent from the Vokkaliga community-dominated constituency. In the 2018 election, Rajegowada had defeated BJP's two-time incumbent DN Jeevaraj by a thin margin of 1,989 votes.

Sringeri — alternatively spelt Shringeri — is an assembly constituency in the Chikmagalur district in the Central Karnataka region. It comes under the Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency and is the smallest assembly seat in the state, with a total registered voter base of 1,62,160.

