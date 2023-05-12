Breaking News
Market ends higher for third straight week
Sringeri Election Results LIVE: BJP's G Karunakara Reddy eyes third term Congress MLA TD Rajegowda looks to retain seat
By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 2:42:10 PM IST (Published)

Sringeri Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: T D Rajegowda of the Indian National Congress is the incumbent from the Vokkaliga community-dominated constituency. In the 2018 election, Rajegowada had defeated BJP's two-time incumbent DN Jeevaraj by a thin margin of 1,989 votes. 

Sringeri — alternatively spelt Shringeri — is an assembly constituency in the Chikmagalur district in the Central Karnataka region. It comes under the Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency and is the smallest assembly seat in the state, with a total registered voter base of 1,62,160. 

The constituency has 80,428 male voters, 81,727 female voters, while five voters identify as other. The constituency has an electorate sex ratio of 100.1 and a literacy rate of 79.25 percent.
