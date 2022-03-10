Srinagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Srinagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Srinagar is an assembly constituency in the Pauri Garhwal district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand . The Srinagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Srinagar was won by Dr Dhan Singh Rawat of the BJP. He defeated INC's Ganesh Godiyal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Ganesh Godiyal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat garnered 30816 votes, securing 51.24 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8698 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.46 percent.

The total number of voters in the Srinagar constituency stands at 107347 with 54792 male voters and 52552 female voters.