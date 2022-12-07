English
Terms and Conditions

Sri Naina Deviji Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dec 7, 2022 10:59:01 PM IST

Sri Naina Deviji Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Sri Naina Deviji constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news. 

Sri Naina Deviji is an assembly constituency in the Bilaspur district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Sri Naina Deviji legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress fielded incumbent Ram Lal Thakur, while BJP gave the ticket to Randhir Sharma, who had given Ram Lal Thakur stiff competition in 2017. AAP, on the other hand, fielded Narinder Singh.
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sri Naina Deviji was won by Ram Lal Thakur of Congress. Ram Lal Thakur defeated BJP leader Randhir Sharma.
 
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP2.7%
2017INC1.84%
2022TBATBA
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Randhir Sharma.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Ram Lal Thakur garnered 28,119 votes, securing 48.95 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1042 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.84 percent.
The total number of voters in the Sri Naina Deviji constituency stands at 75,174, with 38,201 male and 36,346 female voters.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
