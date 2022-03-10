Sri Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sri Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sri Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Kheri district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sri Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sri Nagar was won by Manju Tyagi of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Meera Bano.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ramsaran.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Manju Tyagi garnered 112941 votes, securing 50.68 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 54939 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 24.65 percent.