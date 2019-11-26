TOP NEWS »

Sri Lanka won't do anything that will harm India's interests, says Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Updated : November 26, 2019 08:23 AM IST

Sri Lanka will work with India and it won't do anything that will harm its interests, newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said ahead of his visit to New Delhi later this week.
Rajapaksa, who is considered pro-China, said he wanted Sri Lanka to be a "neutral country" and work with all the countries.
He also said that giving away the Hambantota port to China on a 99-year lease was a mistake by the previous government headed by former President Maithripala Sirisena.
