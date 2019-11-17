Sri Lanka strongman Gotabaya Rajapaksa set to become president after rival concedes defeat
Updated : November 17, 2019 12:43 PM IST
Rajapaksa oversaw the military defeat of Tamil separatists under his brother and then president Mahinda Rajapaksa 10 years ago.
Rajapaksa, 70, would be the latest nationalist leader swept to power across the world, tapping into the anger and fears of majority communities.
