Politics Sri Lanka president, brother tighten grip after big poll win Updated : August 07, 2020 12:48 PM IST The ruling group won 150 seats in the 225-member parliament, according to a tally published by the election commission from Wednesday's vote. Rajapaksa said the restoration of full executive powers was necessary to implement his agenda to make the country of 21 million economically and militarily secure. "We will ensure (Sri Lanka) will not stand disappointed during our tenure," Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Twitter.