Sri Lanka on alert as Buddhist hardliners hold first meeting after Easter attacks

Updated : July 07, 2019 02:38 PM IST

Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara, the influential head of the Buddhist nationalist group Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), has called for many as 10,000 clergymen from across the country to attend the meet.
There has been increasing anti-Muslim violence in the country in recent weeks, blamed in part on Buddhist groups, in apparent reprisal for the April bombings claimed by Islamic State that killed more than 250 people.
Many shopkeepers and restaurant owners in Kandy said they planned to close their establishments on Sunday for fear of violence. Kandy was rocked by violence last year when mobs vandalised a mosque, homes and businesses.
Sri Lanka on alert as Buddhist hardliners hold first meeting after Easter attacks
