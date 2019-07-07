Sri Lanka on alert as Buddhist hardliners hold first meeting after Easter attacks
Updated : July 07, 2019 02:38 PM IST
Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara, the influential head of the Buddhist nationalist group Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), has called for many as 10,000 clergymen from across the country to attend the meet.
There has been increasing anti-Muslim violence in the country in recent weeks, blamed in part on Buddhist groups, in apparent reprisal for the April bombings claimed by Islamic State that killed more than 250 people.
Many shopkeepers and restaurant owners in Kandy said they planned to close their establishments on Sunday for fear of violence. Kandy was rocked by violence last year when mobs vandalised a mosque, homes and businesses.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more