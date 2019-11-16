#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Sri Lanka goes to polls: Here's everything you need to know

Updated : November 16, 2019 01:25 PM IST

Polls opened at 7 am local time and would close at 5 pm with some 12,845 polling stations being set up throughout the country for 15.9 million voters.
Local and foreign election observers are on duty with European Union and Commonwealth observers manning selected areas.
Outgoing President Sirisena in a statement said he has created the "free environment" to hold the elections during the last four years of his rule.
Sri Lanka goes to polls: Here's everything you need to know
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jawa Perak Bobber launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.94 lakh

Jawa Perak Bobber launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.94 lakh

Vodafone Idea analysts’ concall: Govt wants to see 3 private players & 1 public player, says CEO

Vodafone Idea analysts’ concall: Govt wants to see 3 private players & 1 public player, says CEO

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV