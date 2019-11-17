Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared winner of Sri Lanka presidential poll
Updated : November 17, 2019 05:52 PM IST
Sri Lanka's former civil wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was declared the winner in the presidential election on Sunday, after promising to secure the country against militant threats following Easter bombings this year.
Rajapaksa, who will be sworn into office in an ancient Buddhist temple on Monday, is the latest nationalist leader to sweep to election victory, tapping into the anger and fears of majority communities.
The election commission said Rajapaksa won 52.25 percent of the votes in Saturday's election, while Premadasa got 41.99 percent, giving Rajapaksa a far bigger lead than predicted by politicians and analysts.
