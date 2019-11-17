#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared winner of Sri Lanka presidential poll

Updated : November 17, 2019 05:52 PM IST

Sri Lanka's former civil wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was declared the winner in the presidential election on Sunday, after promising to secure the country against militant threats following Easter bombings this year.
Rajapaksa, who will be sworn into office in an ancient Buddhist temple on Monday, is the latest nationalist leader to sweep to election victory, tapping into the anger and fears of majority communities.
The election commission said Rajapaksa won 52.25 percent of the votes in Saturday's election, while Premadasa got 41.99 percent, giving Rajapaksa a far bigger lead than predicted by politicians and analysts.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared winner of Sri Lanka presidential poll
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Sourcing from India to grow beyond $1 billion, says Boeing India Chief

Sourcing from India to grow beyond $1 billion, says Boeing India Chief

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV