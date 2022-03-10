0

Sri Hargobindpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sri Hargobindpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Sri Hargobindpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Sri Hargobindpur constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Sri Hargobindpur is an assembly constituency in the Gurdaspur district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab .
The Sri Hargobindpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Sri Hargobindpur was won by Balwinder Singh of the INC. He defeated SAD's Manjit Singh.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Des Raj Dhugga.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Balwinder Singh garnered 57,489 votes, securing 46.17 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18,065 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.51 percent.
The total number of voters in the Sri Hargobindpur constituency stands at 1,78,734 with 84,529 male voters and 94,205 female voters.
The Sri Hargobindpur constituency has a literacy level of 81.7 percent.
