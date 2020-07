In a respite to many who have been stranded due to the lockdown and visa ban, the US government has carved out an exception for the spouses and children of H1B, L1 and J1 visa holders.

US Embassies and Consulates will issue H4, L2 and J2 visas if the principal H1B visa holder is in the US or has a valid H1B visa, a US government agency statement stated.

Earlier, Trump administration had suspended the entry of immigrants and non-immigrants during the economic recovery following the 2019 novel Coronavirus outbreak. The government announced a visa ban on June 22.

This will come as a big relief for many who have stuck in India due to visa rule change and the lockdown. This rule also applies to the dependents.