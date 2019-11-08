Spiritual head of Ajmer shrine appeals for peace, says people should respect SC verdict on Ayodhya

The spiritual head of Ajmer shrine Friday night appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony and respect the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case.

The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict in the communally-sensitive Ayodhya case on Saturday.

"I would like to appeal to Muslims and Hindus and every Indian citizen to maintain peace and law and order and to respect and welcome the decision of the court.

This is the time to show our unity and brotherhood," the Dargah Deewan, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, said.

"We need to focus on the development and growth of our nation and the future of our youth. The entire world is looking at us and we all should show a united face and must respectfully welcome the decision," he said.