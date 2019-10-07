#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
SPG to accompany Gandhis round the clock during foreign visits, says report

Updated : October 07, 2019 01:35 PM IST

The family will lose their SPG protection or even be prohibited from travelling abroad in case they did not comply with the new guidelines.
The Gandhis will now be required to submit every minute detail of their travel plans.
While the measure is seen by many as a way to streamline their security cover, it is also seen by many as an attempt to keep track of the Gandhi family.
