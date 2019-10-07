Politics
SPG to accompany Gandhis round the clock during foreign visits, says report
Updated : October 07, 2019 01:35 PM IST
The family will lose their SPG protection or even be prohibited from travelling abroad in case they did not comply with the new guidelines.
The Gandhis will now be required to submit every minute detail of their travel plans.
While the measure is seen by many as a way to streamline their security cover, it is also seen by many as an attempt to keep track of the Gandhi family.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more