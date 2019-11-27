#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

SPG (Amend) Bill on PM, ex-PM, kin protection passed in Lok Sabha after much debate

Updated : November 27, 2019 07:31 PM IST

Amit Shah clarified that the Gandhi family's security has not been "withdrawn but it has been changed"
Gandhi family has been provided Z plus security cover under CRPF with ASL (Advance Security Liaison) and ambulance facility
SPG (Amend) Bill on PM, ex-PM, kin protection passed in Lok Sabha after much debate
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

FASTag-related business hots up as December 1 deadline nears

FASTag-related business hots up as December 1 deadline nears

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV