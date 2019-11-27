SPG (Amend) Bill on PM, ex-PM, kin protection passed in Lok Sabha after much debate
Updated : November 27, 2019 07:31 PM IST
Amit Shah clarified that the Gandhi family's security has not been "withdrawn but it has been changed"
Gandhi family has been provided Z plus security cover under CRPF with ASL (Advance Security Liaison) and ambulance facility
