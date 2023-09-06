Special Session of Parliament: Sonia Gandhi faces flak from Pralhad Joshi for letter to PM Modi

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday (September 6) responded to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Modi regarding the upcoming special session of Parliament — expressing disappointment at the apparent politicisation of parliamentary proceedings.

In his response, Joshi criticised Gandhi for attempting to instigate discussions on topics that, in his view, do not require debate or discussion.

He emphasised that the special session of Parliament was called in accordance with the provisions and rules laid down under Article 85 of the Constitution.

Further, the minister said the president's decision to convene the special session followed the Cabinet's approval and adhered to established parliamentary procedures.

He clarified that parliamentary tradition does not necessitate seeking an all-party consensus or setting an agenda when announcing a special session of Parliament.

Joshi also noted that discussions on the parliamentary session and its agenda typically take place only after the president notifies the session.

Despite the disagreement, the government affirmed its readiness to engage in discussions on critical national issues in Parliament, Joshi said. The minister pointed out that all the issues raised by Sonia Gandhi had already been addressed during the no-confidence motion in the Monsoon Session.

Sonia Gandhi had previously raised objections to the special parliamentary session being convened without consulting the Opposition parties.

In her letter, she had listed nine items for discussion during the session, including inflation, unemployment, allegations against Adani, Indo-China tensions, and communal violence.

The special session of Parliament is scheduled from September 18-22.