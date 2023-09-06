CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsSpecial Session of Parliament: Sonia Gandhi faces flak from Pralhad Joshi for letter to PM Modi

Special Session of Parliament: Sonia Gandhi faces flak from Pralhad Joshi for letter to PM Modi

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi was reacting to the letter where Sonia Gandhi had listed inflation, unemployment, allegations against Adani, Indo-China tensions and communal violence, among topics that could be discussed in this special session, scheduled from September 18-22.

Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra   | Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Sept 6, 2023 8:17:42 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Special Session of Parliament: Sonia Gandhi faces flak from Pralhad Joshi for letter to PM Modi

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday (September 6) responded to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Modi regarding the upcoming special session of Parliament — expressing disappointment at the apparent politicisation of parliamentary proceedings.

In his response, Joshi criticised Gandhi for attempting to instigate discussions on topics that, in his view, do not require debate or discussion.


He emphasised that the special session of Parliament was called in accordance with the provisions and rules laid down under Article 85 of the Constitution.

Further, the minister said the president's decision to convene the special session followed the Cabinet's approval and adhered to established parliamentary procedures.

Also Read: War of words over likely resolution on renaming India as Bharat — Here's who said what

He clarified that parliamentary tradition does not necessitate seeking an all-party consensus or setting an agenda when announcing a special session of Parliament.

Joshi also noted that discussions on the parliamentary session and its agenda typically take place only after the president notifies the session.

Despite the disagreement, the government affirmed its readiness to engage in discussions on critical national issues in Parliament, Joshi said. The minister pointed out that all the issues raised by Sonia Gandhi had already been addressed during the no-confidence motion in the Monsoon Session.

Also Read: Govt to bring resolution to rename India as Bharat in Parliament Special Session

Sonia Gandhi had previously raised objections to the special parliamentary session being convened without consulting the Opposition parties.

In her letter, she had listed nine items for discussion during the session, including inflation, unemployment, allegations against Adani, Indo-China tensions, and communal violence.

The special session of Parliament is scheduled from September 18-22.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ParliamentPralhad JoshiSonia Gandhi

Recommended Articles

View All
Congress forms panels for Rajasthan polls; Sukhjinder Randhawa appointed convener of core committee

Congress forms panels for Rajasthan polls; Sukhjinder Randhawa appointed convener of core committee

Sept 6, 2023 IST1 Min Read

One Nation One Election: Ram Nath Kovind holds first official meeting; Amit Shah, Meghwal attend it

One Nation One Election: Ram Nath Kovind holds first official meeting; Amit Shah, Meghwal attend it

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

What is boycott Jawan trend's connection with Udhayanidhi Stalin's comment on Sanatan Dharma

What is boycott Jawan trend's connection with Udhayanidhi Stalin's comment on Sanatan Dharma

Sept 6, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X