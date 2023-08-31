Special Session of Parliament from September 18-22

2 Min Read
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday tweeted that a special session of Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22. There will be five sittings in this session.
This will be 13th Session of the 17th Lok Sabha and 261st session of Rajya Sabha. There was no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.
"Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi added.
Generally, three sessions of Parliament are being held in a year - Budget Session which is conducted in two parts, Monsoon session and Winter session.
The recently concluded Monsoon Session had 17 sittings over a period of 23 days from July 20 to August 11. During the Session 20 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and five Bills were introduced in Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha passed 22 Bills and the Upper House passed 25 Bills.
The Lok Sabha reported a productivity of 45% and Rajya Sabha 63% in the Monsoon session.
