#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Speaker post for Congress, deputy chief minister for NCP, says Maha Vikas Aghadi

Updated : November 27, 2019 10:52 PM IST

As per current information, there will be only one post of deputy chief minister in the new government.
Besides, one or two legislators from Nationalist Congress Party and Congress will take oath as ministers along with chief minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray.
Speaker post for Congress, deputy chief minister for NCP, says Maha Vikas Aghadi
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

As December 1 deadline nears, government issues over 70 lakh FASTags

As December 1 deadline nears, government issues over 70 lakh FASTags

Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

FASTag-related business hots up as December 1 deadline nears

FASTag-related business hots up as December 1 deadline nears

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV