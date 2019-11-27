Politics
Speaker post for Congress, deputy chief minister for NCP, says Maha Vikas Aghadi
Updated : November 27, 2019 10:52 PM IST
As per current information, there will be only one post of deputy chief minister in the new government.
Besides, one or two legislators from Nationalist Congress Party and Congress will take oath as ministers along with chief minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray.
