#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

SP-rank officials to ensure security of Kashmiri students in Uttar Pradesh

Updated : August 06, 2019 02:45 PM IST

In Aligarh, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conducted a flag march and imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits assembly of five or more persons at a place in the city.
An alert issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all the states and Union Territories to put law enforcing agencies on maximum alert to pre-empt and prevent any breach of peace.
SP-rank officials to ensure security of Kashmiri students in Uttar Pradesh
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing bell: Auto, financial stocks lift indices; Sensex up 277 points, Nifty at 10,948

Closing bell: Auto, financial stocks lift indices; Sensex up 277 points, Nifty at 10,948

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

JSW Energy Q1 earnings: Here's what to expect

JSW Energy Q1 earnings: Here's what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV