South Delhi Mayor proposes meat ban during Navratri; he also wants bar on alcohol

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan said on April 4 meat shops will not be permitted to open during the Hindu festival of Navratri, which is being observed from April 2 to April 11. Talking to PTI, he said that meat shops in the jurisdiction "will not be allowed to open from Tuesday (April 5)."

According to PTI, there are 1,500 registered meat shops in SDMC jurisdiction. Suryan ordered the municipal commissioner to strictly implement the said directive. This is first of its kind instance in the country. However, no official order has been released up till now.

In his letter to the SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, dated April 4, Suryan wrote, “Keeping in view the sentiments and feelings of the general public, necessary directions may be issued to the officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navratri festival extending from April 2, 2022, to April 11, 2022."

Suryan also said, “During Navratri days, people visit temples to pay respect to the goddess and to seek blessings for themselves and their families. People forego even the use of onion and garlic, and the sight of meat being sold in open or near temples makes them uncomfortable. Their religious beliefs and sentiments are also affected when they come across meat shops or when they have to bear the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to the goddess. Moreover, some meat shops dump waste in the gutter or beside the road, which stray dogs feed on. It is not only unhygienic but an appalling sight for passersby.”

While taking to NDTV, Suryan said the decision was taken “keeping in mind the sentiments of Delhiites.” He added: “People complained to me. The fasting people were facing problems over the cutting of meat in the open. This is not a violation of anyone's personal liberty.”

Suryan is also asking for an alcohol ban for the duration of nine days. He said, “I’ve also written to the chief minister to withdraw their discount on alcohol during Navratri and if possible, stop the sale of liquor for 9 days too”.