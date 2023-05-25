English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsTripura making Sourav Ganguly tourism ambassador results in war of words between BJP and TMC

Tripura making Sourav Ganguly tourism ambassador results in war of words between BJP and TMC

Tripura making Sourav Ganguly tourism ambassador results in war of words between BJP and TMC
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 1:34:07 PM IST (Published)

The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, said it was normal for states to appoint actors and cricketers as brand ambassadors and that the BJP was "politicising the issue".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused West Bengal's ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), of never giving former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly 'due respect'. This comes after Ganguly was appointed the brand ambassador of Tripura on Tuesday, after the state's tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury met the former BCCI president at his Kolkata residence.

The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, said it was normal for states to appoint actors and cricketers as brand ambassadors and that the BJP was "politicising the issue".
On Tuesday, Tripura's chief minister Manik Saha had tweeted that it was a matter of pride for the state to have the former Indian captain accept their proposal to be the state's brand ambassador for tourism.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X