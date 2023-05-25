Tripura making Sourav Ganguly tourism ambassador results in war of words between BJP and TMC

The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, said it was normal for states to appoint actors and cricketers as brand ambassadors and that the BJP was "politicising the issue".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused West Bengal's ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), of never giving former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly 'due respect'. This comes after Ganguly was appointed the brand ambassador of Tripura on Tuesday, after the state's tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury met the former BCCI president at his Kolkata residence.

On Tuesday, Tripura's chief minister Manik Saha had tweeted that it was a matter of pride for the state to have the former Indian captain accept their proposal to be the state's brand ambassador for tourism.