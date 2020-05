A mysterious 'boom' sound was heard in different parts of the Bengaluru on Wednesday. The 'blast like sound' has left people bewildered and many of them shared their worries on microblogging site Twitter.

Dhanya, that's the sound of the Economy collapsing 😁😁😉 — Ravi Shankar (@KRaviShankar16) May 20, 2020

"Aftershock (from maybe tremor/ earthquake) observed in Bengaluru. It felt like a sonic boom. Did anyone else experience it?" tweeted a Bengaluru resident named Sai Krishna (@imSkrishnaaa)

"If heard over a large area, could be a fighter aircraft going supersonic and the sound heard is the sonic boom. Doesn't cause any damage if the aircraft is at a high altitude, which generally is the case," another user wrote.

I guess its Super Sonic Boom.. 👇👇https://t.co/TzQpRgWqC6 — JARVIS (@JARVIS_AI17) May 20, 2020

Jets sonic boom is distinct two boom. This was single boom. I do hear jets take off & land at HAL thought. A chopper too in air.@DIPR_COVID19 @Karnataka_DIPR @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice Kindly advise if any details available. Did not notice any damage around my place, no issues. — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) May 20, 2020