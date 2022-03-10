Soraon Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Soraon Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Soraon is an assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Soraon legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Soraon was won by Dr Jamuna Prasad Saroj of the ADAL.

He defeated BSP's Geeta Pasi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Satyaveer Munna.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Jamuna Prasad Saroj garnered 77814 votes, securing 36.59 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17735 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.34 percent.

The total number of voters in the Soraon constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.