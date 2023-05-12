Soraba Results LIVE updates | INC's Madhu Bangarappa defeats brother S Kumara Bangarappa from BJP

The Soraba assembly constituency saw a tight contest between the sons of former Chief Minister S Bangarappa, S Kumara Bangarappa and his younger brother S Madhu Bangarappa. This constituency seat has been held by the family in 12 of the 13 elections held since 1967.

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE updates:

S Madhu Bangarappa of Congress defeated BJP candidate S Kumara Bangarappa on Soraba Constituency seat in the state Assembly Elections 2023. He secured the seat with a margin of 54,650 votes, as the results were announced on Saturday.

The Soraba assembly constituency saw a tight contest between the sons of former Chief Minister S Bangarappa, S Kumara Bangarappa and his younger brother S Madhu Bangarappa. This constituency seat has been held by the family in 12 of the 13 elections held since 1967.

BJP candidate S Kumara Bangarappa secured 54,650 with a vote share of 33.32 percent of total votes polled, while his younger brother and the winning candidate Madhu Bangarappa secured 98,912 votes with a vote share of 60.3 percent of total votes polled.

From the Sorab Assembly constituency, BJP fielded S. Kumar Bangarappa while Congress gave ticket to S. Madhu Bangarappa. He was the JD(S) MLA elected from the Sorab constituency in 2013.

BJP fielded S. Kumar Bangarappa while Congress gave ticket to S. Madhu Bangarappa. He was the JD(S) MLA elected from the Sorab constituency in 2013.

BJP S Kumara Bangarappa won this seat in 2018, defeating JD(S) candidate S Madhu Bangarappa by a margin of 13,286 votes. S Kumara Bangarappa secured 72,091 votes at 46 percent of the total votes polled, while Madhu Bangarappa secured 58,805 votes at 38 percent of total votes polled. Congress candidate Raju. M Talluru secured 21,721 votes.

In 2013, S.madhu Bangarappa of the JD(S) secured the seat with a margin of 21,225 votes against H halappa of KJP, who secured a total of 37,316 votes while S.madhu Bangarappa secured 58,541 votes.

Congress fielded S kumar Bangarappa who secured 33,176 votes while BJP candidate Chikkavali Nagaraja Gowda could secure only 5,226 votes.

The voting for the Sorab assembly constituency was held on May 10, along with the rest 223 constituencies of Karnataka.