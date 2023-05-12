English
Soraba Results LIVE updates | Bangarappa brothers contest against each other to claim seat

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 10:59:28 AM IST (Published)

The voting for the Sorab assembly constituency is scheduled on May 10, along with the rest 223 constituencies of Karnataka. Results will be announced on May 13.

The results for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will be declared on Saturday. The Soraba assembly constituency will see a tight contest between the sons of former Chief Minister S Bangarappa, S Kumara Bangarappa and his younger brother S Madhu Bangarappa. This constituency seat has been held by the family in 12 of the 13 elections held since 1967.

Sorab is an assembly constituency situated in the Shimoga district in Karnataka. There are a total of 1,82,035 voters in Sorab constituency, of which 92,797 are male, 89,227 are female and 11 are transgenders.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) S Kumara Bangarappa won this seat in 2018, defeating JD(S) candidate S Madhu Bangarappa by a margin of 13,286 votes. S Kumara Bangarappa secured 72,091 votes at 46 percent of the total votes polled, while Madhu Bangarappa  secured 58,805 votes at 38 percent of total votes polled. Congress candidate Raju. M Talluru secured 21,721 votes.
