Sonu Sood appointed as brand ambassador of Delhi govt's 'Desh Ke Mentors' program

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the Delhi government's 'Desh Ke Mentors' program. The Delhi government will be launching the program soon.
While addressing a press conference along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sood said, "Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will."
Kejriwal and Sood both said that there were no discussions around politics. "We just discussed this programme and no political discussions were held," Kejriwal said.
The 47-year-old actor catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrant workers reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year. He also helped people during the second wave of COVID-19.
The development took place a day after Kejriwal announced that his government would soon come up with "the most progressive" film policy in the country that would provide a massive boost to the entertainment industry.
