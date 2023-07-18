homepolitics NewsSonia, Rahul Gandhi's flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi's flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 9:31:17 PM IST (Updated)

The incident happened around 7.45 PM, and the aircraft was expected to continue its journey around 9.30 PM.


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, were on a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi when their plane had to make an emergency landing at Bhopal airport due to rough weather on Tuesday (July 18).
The incident happened around 7.45 PM, and the aircraft was expected to continue its journey around 9.30 PM.
The Gandhis were making their way back after a two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru, which saw the participation of 26 political parties.
First Published: Jul 18, 2023 9:27 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Rahul GandhiSonia Gandhi

Recommended Articles

View All

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read