Sonia, Rahul Gandhi's flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, were on a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi when their plane had to make an emergency landing at Bhopal airport due to rough weather on Tuesday (July 18).

The incident happened around 7.45 PM, and the aircraft was expected to continue its journey around 9.30 PM.

The Gandhis were making their way back after a two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru, which saw the participation of 26 political parties.