Sonia, Opposition leaders meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi after conclusion of budget session

Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Speaker Om Birla and other Opposition leaders after the Parliament's Budget session was adjourned sine die.

Other leaders present at the meeting included National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav, among others.

At the time of this writing, there was no information available on what was discussed, but the mood of the meeting was light-hearted, leaders were seen sharing jokes. In a tweet in Hindi, Speaker Birla said, "After the adjournment of the Lok Sabha, (we) urged the leaders of all parties that collective efforts are needed to increase the dignity of the House and to raise the level of discussion and dialogue. Hope all the parties will give active cooperation in this." The Speaker said the productivity of the session stood at 129%.