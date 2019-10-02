Sonia Gandhi targets BJP on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary
Updated : October 02, 2019 04:13 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi, who was addressing party leaders and workers outside Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat in New Delhi, insisted that her party is his true follower and believes in his ideology.
The party organised padyatras across the country on Wednesday to spread the message of Gandhian ideology.
Congress is locked in a tug of war with BJP over the issue of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.
